Fort Washington Investment Advisors Holds Stake in Ventas Reit (VTR); Long Pond Capital LP Increased Its Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Position by $7.84 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (VTR) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 1.29 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 230,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.25M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.11 million, up from 6.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 526,066 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares were sold by Probst Robert F.

