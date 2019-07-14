Fort Washington Investment Advisors Holding in Verint Systems (VRNT) Raised by $4.34 Million as Valuation Rose; Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Shares Rose While Stevens Capital Management LP Boosted by $1.09 Million Its Stake

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 50.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 13,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,325 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 27,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 221,227 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 73,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 764,194 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.75M, up from 690,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 198,849 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 42,558 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $71.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 372,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,009 shares to 12,878 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 10,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,985 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).