Fort Washington Investment Advisors Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) Trimmed by $9.26 Million; Target (TGT) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Decreased Holding

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 111,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 586,319 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.76M, down from 697,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 5.71 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 6,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 390,728 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, down from 396,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 8.57M shares traded or 66.88% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “In one release, Merck states laying off 150 â€” and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Cap Ltd Com owns 16,364 shares. Cap Sarl owns 0.53% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 51,000 shares. 2.56M were accumulated by Pggm Invests. Bb&T Secs Llc holds 0.91% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Orleans Capital Management Corporation La has 19,190 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 455 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.06% or 100,634 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has 0.28% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3,050 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Prospector Prns Lc holds 170,148 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,447 shares. Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or accumulated 9,360 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Benin Mngmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Court Place Advsr Limited Co has 1.44% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability reported 2,917 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 57,811 shares to 571,662 shares, valued at $161.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 16,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Target Reports Wednesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BofA/Merrill Lynch Reiterates Buy Rating on Target (TGT) Ahead of 2Q Report – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target gains after Walmart earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Would You Pay for Unlimited Grocery Deliveries? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.