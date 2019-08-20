Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Upped Movado Group Common (MOV) Holding by $4.32 Million as Stock Value Declined; Rbf Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by $900,000 as Stock Value Rose

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 132,179 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 432,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 6,548 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Movado Group Inc Common (MOV) by 109.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.97% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 48,230 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $615M-$625M; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 11C; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/03/2018 – Movado Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Boosts Dividend 54% — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 07/03/2018 – Movado Group, Inc. Establishes Digital Center of Excellence; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRAND; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss $33.9M; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 458,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

