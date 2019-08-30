Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Upped Disney (DIS) Position By $54.79 Million; GEA GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (GEAGF) Shorts Down By 7.71%

GEA GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) had a decrease of 7.71% in short interest. GEAGF’s SI was 1.22M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.71% from 1.32M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12205 days are for GEA GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)’s short sellers to cover GEAGF’s short positions. It closed at $26.72 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Disney (DIS) stake by 428.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc acquired 493,631 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 608,833 shares with $67.60 million value, up from 115,202 last quarter. Disney now has $248.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 6.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.21% above currents $137.84 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DIS in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 7,655 shares to 10,760 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 18,900 shares and now owns 211,316 shares. Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income Fd Com (EVV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Llc reported 79,493 shares. Valicenti Advisory Serv invested in 0.12% or 2,234 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Liability has invested 2.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bbr Prtn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 18,638 shares. United (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested 5.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management owns 21,592 shares. Centurylink stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 49,949 shares. Eagle Cap Limited Liability reported 26,332 shares. Mai owns 72,046 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited invested in 1.58 million shares. 45,001 are owned by Harvest Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 6,585 shares. Bellecapital Limited holds 9,713 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 149,955 shares or 0.72% of the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.