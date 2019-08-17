Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Bio (TECH) Position by $4.20 Million; Biondo Investment Advisors Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position as Share Price Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 69,112 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 90,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $197.57. About 115,530 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 149,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, down from 155,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Limited invested in 7,499 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,340 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 0.13% or 15,706 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 942,486 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1,649 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 154,970 were reported by Wendell David Associate Incorporated. Charter Trust Co has 14,557 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Adi Mgmt Limited stated it has 3,000 shares. Factory Mutual invested in 285,600 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Liability stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.52% or 2.10M shares. Jefferies Ltd owns 12,481 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Inc Ca invested in 19,069 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 493,990 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 40,253 shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,535 shares to 55,178 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 48,703 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Tributary Capital Management Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 7,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 12,085 shares. First Republic Inv holds 1,030 shares. Hills Bancorporation has 1,216 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated has 11,051 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 43,455 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Waddell & Reed stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 24,747 shares. 1,608 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 17,364 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 1,374 shares stake.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,780 shares to 655,210 shares, valued at $83.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).