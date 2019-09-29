Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Raised Brunswick (BC) Stake By $1.98 Million; Fulton Financial Has 0.74 Sentiment

Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 74 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 100 sold and reduced holdings in Fulton Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 104.87 million shares, down from 107.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fulton Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 82 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 15.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc acquired 44,000 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 326,000 shares with $14.96M value, up from 282,000 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 438,725 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Fulton Bank N.A. holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation for 1.99 million shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 758,273 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.76% invested in the company for 500,193 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.69% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 334,430 shares.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding firm that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FULT’s profit will be $58.20 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 63,199 shares. Van Berkom Assocs holds 1.38% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 2,700 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 6.04M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 81,269 shares. Lpl Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 39,806 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 1.08M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Vanguard Group invested in 0.01% or 7.88M shares. Prudential holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 557,159 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 1.63% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 131,123 are held by Clearline Capital L P. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

