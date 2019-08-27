Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake By $533,448; Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its B2gold (BTG) Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 43.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,868 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 3,718 shares with $695,000 value, down from 6,586 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $171.24. About 166,536 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 18.35% above currents $171.24 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,909 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 550 shares. Moreover, First City Cap Inc has 0.9% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,727 shares. Aldebaran Incorporated invested in 1.12% or 8,491 shares. State Street Corp has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 96,247 shares. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% stake. Fruth Inv Mgmt invested in 0.79% or 10,055 shares. 10,693 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 291,324 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5,858 shares. King Luther Mngmt holds 0% or 1,804 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Lc holds 0.17% or 3,396 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.06% or 283,235 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.99 million for 15.51 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. had bought 525 shares worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29.