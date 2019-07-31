Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Mobile Mini Common (MINI) by $2.74 Million; Corbyn Investment Management Has Raised Position in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by $388,360 as Stock Value Declined

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 1.09 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc Common (MINI) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,827 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, down from 506,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 86,095 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) by 7,100 shares to 15,700 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 57,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,662 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $21.01M for 18.39 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

