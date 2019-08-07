Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lifted Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $3.78 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ionic Capital Management Increases Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 101.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 189,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 375,004 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, up from 185,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 12.81M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 1.14M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan: Ignore The Hiccups – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.