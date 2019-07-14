Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lifted By $750,000 Its Webster Financial Common (WBS) Stake; London Co Of Virginia Lowered Kaman (KAMN) Holding By $2.33 Million

London Co Of Virginia decreased Kaman Corp (KAMN) stake by 6.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia sold 40,185 shares as Kaman Corp (KAMN)’s stock declined 2.70%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 542,372 shares with $31.70 million value, down from 582,557 last quarter. Kaman Corp now has $1.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 83,275 shares traded. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 15.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MLN TO $1,160.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION; 05/03/2018 Kaman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kaman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAMN); 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP – REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MLN

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Webster Financial Corp Common (WBS) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc acquired 15,000 shares as Webster Financial Corp Common (WBS)’s stock declined 11.17%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 484,787 shares with $24.56 million value, up from 469,787 last quarter. Webster Financial Corp Common now has $4.37B valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 587,352 shares traded or 7.35% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Tortoise Pwr And Energy Infrastr Com (TPZ) stake by 57,885 shares to 10,140 valued at $189,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 18,274 shares and now owns 53,105 shares. Mdt (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $5.86 million activity. SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER had sold 45,859 shares worth $2.47 million on Thursday, January 31. OSAR KAREN R also sold $221,148 worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) shares. The insider CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH sold $134,484.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson has 4,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 15,189 shares. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Fred Alger Management owns 51,511 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4,678 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership. 499 are owned by Fmr Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 1.15M shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs stated it has 29,670 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability reported 4,964 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 763,939 shares. 439,000 are owned by Cap Ww Investors.

London Co Of Virginia increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 212,511 shares to 6.78 million valued at $327.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Axalta Coating Sys Ltd stake by 223,065 shares and now owns 2.19M shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Analysts await Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. KAMN’s profit will be $17.32M for 24.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Kaman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.