Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake; Ing US (VOYA) Sentiment Is 1.01

Ing US Inc (VOYA) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 138 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 136 sold and decreased their holdings in Ing US Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 145.15 million shares, down from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ing US Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 114 Increased: 90 New Position: 48.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 2.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc acquired 28,920 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 1.14M shares with $180.66M value, up from 1.11 million last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $119.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.28. About 1.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Will Salesforce.com’s Gross Profits Be Impacted Due to Tableau Acquisition? – Forbes” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Omnicell Inc Common (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 90,000 shares to 161,273 valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 8,275 shares and now owns 7,820 shares. Vornado Realty Trust Reit (NYSE:VNO) was reduced too.

Among 30 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 42 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. The insider Conway Craig sold $29,214. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.22 million was sold by Benioff Marc. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $734,450. 846 shares valued at $124,269 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 9. 456 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $68,011 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Roos John Victor sold $16,414 worth of stock. 362 shares valued at $53,992 were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mngmt holds 0.1% or 10,327 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Lc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 3.85 million shares. Community State Bank Na holds 170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amarillo National Bank stated it has 0.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv has invested 1.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.04% stake. Linscomb & Williams owns 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,196 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 230 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8.20 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.25M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 884 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 5,690 shares. 8.23M are held by National Bank & Trust Of America De.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89M for 9.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.72. About 184,305 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 7.11% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. for 265,620 shares. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owns 345,774 shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 4.71% invested in the company for 39,321 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Llc has invested 3.91% in the stock. Lomas Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 691,932 shares.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial Celebrates Sixth National Day of Service – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Financial Inc.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock In A Lowering Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.