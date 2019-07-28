Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Increased Halliburton Company (HAL) Holding; LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (LLESY) Shorts Raised By 44%

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Halliburton Company (HAL) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc acquired 37,836 shares as Halliburton Company (HAL)’s stock declined 18.50%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 1.23M shares with $36.02 million value, up from 1.19 million last quarter. Halliburton Company now has $20.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B

LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:LLESY) had an increase of 44% in short interest. LLESY’s SI was 3,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 44% from 2,500 shares previously. With 12,600 avg volume, 0 days are for LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s short sellers to cover LLESY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 3,212 shares traded. LendLease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Bottomline Technologies De Common (NASDAQ:EPAY) stake by 11,000 shares to 289,367 valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Closed End Fund (TIP) stake by 39,258 shares and now owns 23,921 shares. Adr was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HAL in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 23. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0.16% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.09% or 77,569 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Inc Ct reported 99,106 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 24,704 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 153,531 shares. Hartford Finance owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dodge Cox invested in 0.69% or 28.66 million shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 868,075 shares. Delta Management Ltd has 54,091 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Axa reported 110,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel holds 790,098 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Channing Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 66,517 shares.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $5.96 billion. It operates through three divisions: Development, Construction, and Investments. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the development of communities, inner city mixed use developments, and apartments, as well as retirement, retail, and commercial assets; and social and economic infrastructures.

