Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Increased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position by $22.92 Million; Stock Rose; Nvidia Com (NVDA) Share Price Rose While Williams Jones & Associates Has Upped Its Stake

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 3,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,485 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 21,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 11.30M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 112.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 125,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 238,298 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.48M, up from 112,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 15.29M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc Cl A by 8,750 shares to 5,750 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (NYSE:CP) by 2,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,053 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 2,571 shares. Profund Limited Company stated it has 0.69% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Agf America Inc holds 0.61% or 9,597 shares in its portfolio. Allstate holds 0.19% or 38,982 shares in its portfolio. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 64,656 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Broderick Brian C owns 10,474 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Horizon Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.57% or 361,561 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Com owns 0.41% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 79,744 shares. Covington Management holds 0.08% or 7,215 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 799 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Co reported 6,430 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class A by 1,758 shares to 40,912 shares, valued at $48.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,828 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

