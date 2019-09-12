Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Brookfield Asset Manage (BAM) by $5.20 Million; As Hasbro (HAS) Market Value Rose, Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Raised Position by $767,760

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $119.98. About 585,586 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro To Acquire Entertainment Brands Including Power Rangers In Deal Valued At $522 Million — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q HASBRO GAMING REV. -22%; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers From Saban for $522 Million; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Manage (BAM) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 110,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 339,338 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21M, down from 450,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Manage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 1.36M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Insurance invested in 3.56% or 1.26M shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability has 4,339 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks owns 7,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,214 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 26 shares. Markel Corporation reported 0.59% stake. Iberiabank Corp accumulated 2,193 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 2.80 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 2,347 shares. Veritas Invest Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.05% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Twin Tree Mngmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 49,579 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 29,400 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.04% or 442,191 shares.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59 million and $20.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.