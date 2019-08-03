Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Nisource (NI) Holding by $884,660; Valuation Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Hilton Capital Management Increased Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 295.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 4,155 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, up from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 70.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 31,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 13,041 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 44,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 3.89 million shares traded or 53.56% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ) by 14,845 shares to 185 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,856 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $61.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 53,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,801 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).