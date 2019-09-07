Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Decreased Ametek New (AME) Stake as Stock Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Wms Partners Lifted by $1.71 Million Its Position

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 48.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 5,950 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 11,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.27. About 1.66M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $224.37 million for 22.10 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot LP owns 0.19% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 24,409 shares. Polar Asset Management Partners Incorporated accumulated 0.66% or 363,659 shares. Northern owns 2.51 million shares. Citigroup Inc has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 56,833 shares. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.54% or 632,761 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 9,140 shares. Dupont reported 0.65% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Pennsylvania Com holds 20,000 shares. Automobile Association owns 76,587 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr holds 0% or 3,726 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,271 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Inc holds 0.06% or 8,560 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 675 shares stake.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 77,800 shares to 702,396 shares, valued at $28.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 493,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 608,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion reported 122,345 shares. Beacon Fin holds 0.97% or 139,654 shares. Orca Lc invested in 23,845 shares. Cambridge Rech reported 934,455 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtn has 6,638 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 30,858 shares. Petrus Com Lta holds 5,463 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has 194,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Ltd Com Nj holds 20,867 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ci Investments owns 1.16M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 25,011 were reported by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adirondack Company holds 19,997 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Pettee Investors Incorporated holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 136,946 shares.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares to 53,539 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,817 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).