Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Prologis Reit (PLD) Holding by $550,250; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Increased Stake in Centurylink (CTL) by $306,350 as Stock Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Reit (PLD) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 21,861 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 29,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 638,332 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 2.96 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holding Incorporated reported 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 77,775 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability reported 7,747 shares stake. Citadel Ltd has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 101,738 were reported by Spirit Of America Management. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 1.65 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 150,005 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 140,000 shares. Td Asset stated it has 192,831 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.18M shares. Capital Impact Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,812 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.12% or 208,466 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 189,007 shares to 375,004 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 493,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 608,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Steven Madden Ltd Common (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,088 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 61,898 shares. Kbc Gp Inc Nv holds 1.51M shares. Regions Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.32% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 44,302 shares. Vertex One Asset Management Inc owns 199,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Apriem Advisors accumulated 10,105 shares. 3.05 million are owned by Alps Advisors. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 3.06M shares. Atria Llc holds 45,577 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 14.68M shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 12,534 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd reported 10,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.37 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12.

