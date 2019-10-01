Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Avnet (AVT) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Holder Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.97M, down from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 2.13M shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 50,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.85M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 420,190 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Fincl Llc reported 31,754 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Missouri-based American Century Cos Inc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 65,725 shares. The New York-based General Invsts Company has invested 0.8% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Synovus Financial Corp reported 620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn owns 335,485 shares. Axa owns 806,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 1.17M shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd invested in 2.84 million shares or 1.85% of the stock. Advisors Limited Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 13,220 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 12,769 shares. Amp Cap Ltd has 29,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56 million for 24.19 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 45,983 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $38.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 266,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 3,604 shares to 522,989 shares, valued at $72.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Corp by 232,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix International Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVT shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank invested 0.02% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Fosun holds 0.04% or 15,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 6,717 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 441,498 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 0.16% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Heartland Advsrs holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 210,067 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 31,440 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Nv invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 263,956 shares. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Axa invested in 0.03% or 177,400 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Dimensional Fund LP holds 3.97 million shares. Next Finance has 0.04% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $67.35M for 16.81 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

