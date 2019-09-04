Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Bristol (BMY) Position By $6.89 Million; TG Therapeutics (TGTX)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 42 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 39 reduced and sold stock positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 45.50 million shares, down from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding TG Therapeutics Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 25 Increased: 28 New Position: 14.

Opaleye Management Inc. holds 3.04% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Ra Capital Management Llc owns 8.20 million shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridger Management Llc has 2.55% invested in the company for 4.00 million shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.57% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 878,360 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $569.61 million. It develops TG-1101 , a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies.

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 11.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 13.24% above currents $48.04 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 13 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $62 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 3. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating.

