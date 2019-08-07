Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut American Express Co (AXP) Stake By $1.32 Million; Covington Capital Management Has Lifted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) Holding

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 6.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 12,147 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 170,968 shares with $18.69 million value, down from 183,115 last quarter. American Express Co now has $102.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $123.33. About 2.03M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Covington Capital Management increased Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) stake by 19.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 4,983 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Covington Capital Management holds 30,919 shares with $8.46 million value, up from 25,936 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific I now has $110.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $275.25. About 697,025 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.82 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $288 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Needham downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TMO in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.