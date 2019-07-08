Fort Washington Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $1.42 Million; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Value Declined, Blair William & Company Has Boosted Holding by $16.05 Million

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 195770% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 195,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,870 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 753,025 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 65.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,024 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 17,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 396,892 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,056 are held by Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Earnest Limited Liability invested in 126 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 60,938 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd Liability owns 103,745 shares. 2,224 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,519 shares. Conning Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,495 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 20,652 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.52% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1.25M shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cambridge Invest Advsrs accumulated 18,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 487 shares in its portfolio.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 14,112 shares to 54,155 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 9,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,019 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group Inc (Prn).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 3,585 shares.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.04M for 28.61 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 11.38 million shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sei Invs Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 61,717 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 71,187 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc has invested 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Research Mgmt Commerce holds 1,362 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 53,312 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tcw Group Inc Inc Inc reported 96,309 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap stated it has 128,539 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md invested in 31.17 million shares. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 88 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 183 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class C by 2,674 shares to 224,400 shares, valued at $263.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 76,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity.