Fort Washington Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding in Bristol (BMY) by $6.89 Million as Stock Declined; Paradigm Capital Management Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 366,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.46 million, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 645,212 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 146,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.65M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 8.24 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc Common (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 50,000 shares to 351,806 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 37,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick And Co Inc Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 150.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc by 576,080 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).