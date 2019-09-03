Fort Washington Investment Advisors Cut Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Position by $2.75 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Valuation Declined, Highline Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 241,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 277,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, down from 518,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 15,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 254,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.80 million, down from 270,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.18 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading Lp accumulated 14 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 3.48 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 19,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 64,225 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 128,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 226,977 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,154 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 25,709 shares. 26,749 are owned by American Gp. 8,792 were reported by Oppenheimer & Company. 259,339 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Alps Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). The New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 8.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.29 per share. After $-1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares to 610,063 shares, valued at $42.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics Appoints Pascal Touchon President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Gilead Sciences Spend Its Cash? – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Best Biotech Buyout Plays – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 28.97 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Capital Management Limited accumulated 22,385 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 54.46M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.22M shares stake. Smithfield Trust Com stated it has 5,425 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 1,543 shares. Wetherby Asset accumulated 21,556 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 177 shares. Strs Ohio owns 292,680 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 6,715 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 324 shares. Cipher Capital Lp accumulated 58,254 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 0.09% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,147 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company owns 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,220 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.91% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 475,447 shares. Mrj Cap Incorporated reported 18,800 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp by 113,800 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $28.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 37,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).