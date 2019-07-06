Fort Washington Investment Advisors Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.03 Million; Valuation Rose; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lifted Position by $638,928

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.39 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products The group’s first product: “Clear History,” a newly announced feature so people can opt out of Facebook using their browsing history; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in the recent scandal; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO STAY “VERY CHEAP OR FREE”; “l DON’T THINK THE AD MODEL IS GOING TO GO AWAY” -NYT; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Playboy and Will Ferrell among latest to delete Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Facebook Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit Following Massive User Data Scandal; 04/04/2018 – InsideSources: Senate Minority Leader Zuck Schumer (D-Facebook); 11/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DELETED USER DATA AFTER FACEBOOK ASKED; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge academic claims to be `scapegoat’ in Facebook data scandal

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 11,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,335 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09M, up from 428,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 182,155 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 163,817 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 72,756 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 14,801 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 300 were reported by City Hldg Co. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Aurora Investment Counsel owns 23,993 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 17,848 are owned by Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 154,066 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested in 53,548 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 33,919 shares or 0.48% of the stock. North Carolina-based Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Sg Americas invested in 26,763 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 72% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners is One of America’s Best Places to Work – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: Is The U.S.-China Trade War Behind Bitcoin’s Latest Bull Run? – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Getting into crypto could hamper Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock – Live Trading News” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook shares drop sharply after unearthed emails reportedly show Mark Zuckerberg is aware of ‘problema.. – Business Insider” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,655 shares to 10,760 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD) by 40,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,935 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Pfd And Incm Sec (PFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.92% or 19.62 million shares. Moreover, Cap Advisors Lc has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Planning Advisors Limited Liability holds 32,483 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Liability Company holds 200,921 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Llc holds 1.26% or 195,000 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Communications Ca owns 128,400 shares. Guardian LP holds 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 13,819 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi holds 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 7,768 shares. Inr Advisory Serv Limited has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intact Inv Mngmt invested in 7,200 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,220 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc holds 386,281 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Lc owns 26,332 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One has 1.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of stock. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.