Fort Washington Investment Advisors Boosted Its Deere & Company (DE) Stake by $5.94 Million; Parsec Financial Management Cut Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $923,760 as Market Value Declined

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 37,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 448,092 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.62 million, up from 410,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89M shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 11,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 217,279 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, down from 228,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 8,327 shares to 126,539 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,770 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 4.99M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Regents Of The University Of California holds 33,600 shares or 5.9% of its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership accumulated 1.93% or 1.32M shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Com holds 0.13% or 7,414 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust accumulated 0.46% or 89,847 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc invested 0.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 47.77 million shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tradition Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,493 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 46,206 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 2.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paragon Mgmt holds 4,703 shares. Golub Ltd Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Patten Group Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 43,024 shares. New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Pwr And Energy Infrastr Com (TPZ) by 57,885 shares to 10,140 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 64,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,864 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).