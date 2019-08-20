Fort Point Capital Partners Upped Tesla (TSLA) Holding By $436,800; National Pension Service Has Upped Masco (MAS) Position

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased Tesla Inc (TSLA) stake by 1560% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc acquired 1,560 shares as Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Fort Point Capital Partners Llc holds 1,660 shares with $465,000 value, up from 100 last quarter. Tesla Inc now has $40.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $227.92. About 2.36M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 18/04/2018 – Tesla battery production is the real bottleneck, not Model 3 production; 08/03/2018 – Lynn Doan: Exclusive: Sunrun, which just edged out Tesla as America’s biggest residential #solar installer, is seeking $500 mi; 30/04/2018 – Hyperloop is a super-fast ground transport method first envisioned by Tesla founder Elon Musk, which promises to be faster than air travel but also cheaper; 15/05/2018 – TESLA MODEL 3 PRODUCTION TO ‘LIKELY EXCEED’ 500 CARS PER DAY THIS WEEK, SAYS ELON MUSK – ELECTREK; 11/04/2018 – Electrek: Tesla is reportedly targeting Model Y production in November 2019, supply chain; 28/03/2018 – Gigafactory on the block if Tesla’s troubles persist; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Falls Short Of A Consumer Reports Recommendation, But Still ‘thrilling’ — MarketWatch; 17/03/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: A Cheaper Electric-Car Play Than Tesla — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: On Track for Full-Year 2018 Model S, X Delivery Guidance

National Pension Service increased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Pension Service acquired 17,555 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The National Pension Service holds 430,353 shares with $16.92 million value, up from 412,798 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 695,292 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for Tesla (TSLA) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla Needs More Money – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla Focus Shifts To Sales Mix – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tesla Brings Back Solar Panel Leasing In 6 States – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 20 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Tesla has $500 highest and $158 lowest target. $300.23’s average target is 31.73% above currents $227.92 stock price. Tesla had 63 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $240 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wedbush. Roth Capital maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il accumulated 728 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Regions Corp accumulated 2,191 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 191 shares. Hudock Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested in 44 shares. Advisory Services Lc owns 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,688 shares. 466,892 are owned by Renaissance Tech Lc. Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 10 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.02% or 12,504 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 166 shares. 103,693 were reported by Nomura Inc. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 29,209 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Athena Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,024 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 3 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of stock was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. $232,720 worth of stock was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 4,921 shares to 2,368 valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,377 shares and now owns 9,450 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). M&T Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 24,089 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation accumulated 49,376 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Lakewood Lp stated it has 1.18 million shares. Regions owns 32,886 shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 100 shares. Buckingham Cap Management has invested 0.27% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Element Management Ltd stated it has 345,105 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.49% stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 194,363 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 84,904 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is 19.65% above currents $39.14 stock price. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, April 26 to “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust.