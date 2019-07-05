Fort Point Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $659,904; Edgestream Partners LP Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $2.90 Million; Stock Price Rose

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,019 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 55,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 7.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 71.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 7,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,144 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $86.74. About 3.72 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 80,607 shares to 172,157 shares, valued at $31.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 42,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mngmt holds 7.38% or 12.24 million shares. Mariner Ltd Company holds 1.48% or 663,367 shares. Kentucky-based Field Main Financial Bank has invested 4.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Jlb Inc has 3.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,016 shares. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,556 shares. Comm Natl Bank invested in 979,890 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Hyman Charles D reported 95,249 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.59% or 1.57M shares. 11,074 are held by Wunderlich Managemnt. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 0.21% or 7,929 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signature Estate Investment Advisors Limited holds 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 139,369 shares. Pictet Bank & has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,835 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.