Fort Point Capital Partners Stake In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Has Upped; Accuvest Global Advisors Cut Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $740,767

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $33.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.27. About 2.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 64.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 15,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409,000, down from 24,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 2.93M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.72M for 71.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 126,935 shares to 156,185 shares, valued at $46.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Spain Etf (EWP) by 38,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 55,957 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Scotia owns 45,475 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 193,986 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 7,390 shares. Citigroup accumulated 994,927 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 25,600 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 512,159 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bokf Na accumulated 8,846 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.04M shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 37,433 shares. Amer Century has 1.67 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mackenzie holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 24,136 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $253.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,569 shares to 29,493 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 31,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,507 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H & reported 54,683 shares stake. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,682 shares. Westfield Mgmt Com LP invested in 189,159 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Callan Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 112 shares. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgewood Management Limited Co has 604,305 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Contravisory Management Inc owns 41 shares. Calamos Ltd Co reported 195,984 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Ironwood Financial Lc reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stevens Management Lp has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pitcairn invested in 1.43% or 7,559 shares. Veritable Lp holds 12,756 shares. Pointstate Capital LP holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 98,453 shares.

