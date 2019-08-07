Fort Point Capital Partners Raised Stake in Tesla (TSLA) as Stock Price Rose; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $11.38 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 79.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 81,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 20,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 102,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.35. About 516,233 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $229.84. About 2.70 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/04/2018 – At Quarter End, Tesla Suddenly Got Busy — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Tesla is losing top talent and facing a cash crunch at a critical juncture; 09/05/2018 – Phil LeBeau: Breaking: @NTSB has opened an investigation into the fatal crash of a Tesla Model S in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla execs fear company is producing flawed auto parts; 22/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS PLEASED TESLA IS TAKING BRAKING TEST SERIOUSLY; 21/03/2018 – RT @CNBC: Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 06/03/2018 – RenewEconomy: EXCLUSIVE: Neoen, operator of the #Tesla big battery, now plan a “hydrogen superb” in South Australia with; 02/05/2018 – Tesla sued by truck start-up alleging design patent violation; 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher; 11/05/2018 – Tesla has long promised to add a dual motor version and performance features, but has so far wanted to keep production as simple as possible to maximize efficiency

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11,182 shares to 160,581 shares, valued at $20.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) by 43,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,243 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Creative Planning invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Trust Lp has 0.11% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 391,753 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 199 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 200,564 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 13,571 shares. Cadence Cap Management Lc stated it has 19,028 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap holds 97 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 34,596 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund reported 3,258 shares stake. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 173,711 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 12,457 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 9,224 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 30,000 shares to 48,305 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,368 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29.