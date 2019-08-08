Fort Point Capital Partners Raised Its Position in Tesla (TSLA) by $436,800 as Stock Value Rose; Corvex Management LP Has Decreased Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake by $69.42 Million; Share Value Declined

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.02. About 1.78M shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $238.3. About 5.11 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/05/2018 – TESLA SAYS KEVIN MUKAI HAS STARTED AS DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION ENGINEERING AT GIGAFACTORY; 02/04/2018 – Tesla revealed on Friday that the Model X vehicle involved in a fatal crash last month had its Autopilot system activated; 07/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Factory Safety: Fact-Finding Journalism Or Propaganda?; 15/05/2018 – Meet Tesla’s new bondholder: Billionaire George Soros; 03/04/2018 – Tesla missed its Model 3 production target…but investors are still relieved; 07/05/2018 – People: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Dating Singer Grimes Months After Splitting from Amber Heard; 18/04/2018 – MUSK SAYS TESLA BATTERIES ARE DELIVERING POWER IN PUERTO RICO; 06/03/2018 – Electric attraction Revived Lagonda to tempt Tesla owners; 22/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s new $2.6 billion compensation plan approved by Tesla shareholders. Via @verge:; 30/05/2018 – ZDNet: Tesla starts to release its cars’ open-source Linux software code

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,888 shares to 38,134 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 11,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,367 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 1,022 shares. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 200 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated owns 70 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company owns 0.16% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 15,000 shares. Mai Capital has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 1,731 are held by Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Liability Co. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 50 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 10,473 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has 1,215 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,572 shares. Blume Cap Management Inc reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 36,226 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).