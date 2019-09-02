Fort Point Capital Partners Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding By $3.91 Million; Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Has 2.5 Sentiment

Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 6 sold and decreased their stock positions in Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 3.81 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1150.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc acquired 20,707 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Fort Point Capital Partners Llc holds 22,507 shares with $4.28M value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $927.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tarbox Family Office has 11,237 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5,245 shares. 155,601 are owned by Murphy Mgmt. Princeton Strategies Group Ltd has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt holds 14,142 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Country Club Na holds 44,496 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gibraltar Cap Inc has 8.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,031 shares. Proshare Ltd Company invested in 4.07% or 3.59M shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 39,108 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. New York-based First Long Island Llc has invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 692,669 shares. Pecaut & Co holds 59,894 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 265 shares to 1,066 valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,812 shares and now owns 3,154 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 3.89% above currents $208.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, July 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $20200 target. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Needham upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Needham has “Strong Buy” rating and $225 target.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 11,952 shares traded. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $438.40 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 23.06 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.