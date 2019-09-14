Fort Point Capital Partners Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $948,393; Salient Capital Advisors Boosted Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake by $29.70 Million; Stock Price Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 13.79 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398.12M, up from 12.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.28M shares traded or 49.61% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 2.91 million shares to 4.20 million shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 55,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,401 shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 423,438 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 4.26 million shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 57,500 shares. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,002 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Apriem Advsrs invested 0.11% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Gagnon Securities Limited Co reported 334,034 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.32% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 13.28M shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp invested in 3.08% or 1.43M shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny holds 882,656 shares. 97,495 are owned by Homrich Berg. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Com holds 72,923 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.15% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 25,660 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Capital Management reported 696 shares stake. Bridges Investment Inc reported 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,814 were reported by Gladius Mngmt Lp. Victory Mgmt Incorporated reported 56,069 shares. Prentiss Smith And Co Incorporated reported 207 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 37,012 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boltwood Mgmt holds 362 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aimz Investment Advsrs Lc has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btim has 986 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bristol John W &, New York-based fund reported 74,693 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma reported 4,780 shares. Ironwood Finance has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westfield Cap Co Limited Partnership reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadoff Investment Ltd Liability Com accumulated 337 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 31,420 shares to 136,507 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 40,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).