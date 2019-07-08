Fort Point Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Facebook (FB); Riverpark Capital Management Lifted Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position by $2.24 Million

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30962% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $196.05. About 7.61 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used of inciting violence in Myanmar; 23/05/2018 – VATTENFALL AND FACEBOOK SIGN LONG-TERM DEALS FOR NEW NORDIC RENEWABLE ENERGY; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Appetite for tech remains despite Facebook scandal, ETF data shows; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: ZUCKERBERG CAN’T CONVINCE ME TO GET BACK ON FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APPROACHED CHRISTOPHER WYLIE & ALEKSANDR KOGAN AND ASKED THEM TO SUBMIT TO AN AUDIT AS WELL; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Rout Chops Almost $3 Billion From Five Top Mutual Funds; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 28/03/2018 – Cooking Panda Owner Is the Latest Digital Publisher to Shut Down After Facebook Changes

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 345,974 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aqua Comms Expands Presence to Interxion’s Copenhagen Campus – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About nVent Electric plc (NVT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 37,579 shares to 102,423 shares, valued at $17.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,284 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 11,094 shares to 1,367 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 26,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,180 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.