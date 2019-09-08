Fort Point Capital Partners Maintains Position in Salesforce Com (CRM); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Increased Its Stake by $10.29 Million

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3432.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 85,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 88,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 74,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 274,749 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.41M, up from 200,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0.14% or 575,028 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Company invested in 22,056 shares. Suvretta Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.73 million shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 68,881 shares. Counselors stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Greenleaf owns 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 69,356 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.42% or 30,531 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 0.6% or 198,958 shares. Moreover, Scott Selber has 1.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Altimeter Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 265,000 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated accumulated 75,200 shares. Brown Advisory invested 1.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 8,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.79% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,003 shares to 180,277 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Cloud Stock Scaling NYSE After Earnings, Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 61,409 shares to 143,484 shares, valued at $27.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 55,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,463 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).