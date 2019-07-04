Fort Point Capital Partners Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $362,388; Shares Rose; Sarissa Capital Management LP Position in Biogen (BIIB) Has Boosted by $14.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02 million, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 3,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 1,897 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 6,500 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Westfield Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 237,250 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 29,733 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.49% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Daiwa holds 9,857 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.02% or 7,327 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 8.59 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 397 shares. Parkside Bank has 1,325 shares. Bp Plc reported 20,000 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) reported 2,000 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1,244 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: REGN, BIIB, GRMN – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Slips Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Bulls Continue to Blitz Embattled Biogen Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,268 shares to 17,221 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” published on June 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Financial Bank & Tru accumulated 132,977 shares or 2.58% of the stock. First Allied Advisory has 138,825 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp has 3.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Co Tn stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 1.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Df Dent And Inc owns 20,803 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 7,596 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 42.33M shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited Company holds 5,012 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Td Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,013 shares. Foundry Ltd Company has 1.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natixis reported 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 13,480 shares or 2.58% of the stock. The Oregon-based Becker has invested 2.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ww Asset stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).