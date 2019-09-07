Fort Point Capital Partners Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 4,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 175,352 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 180,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30962% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – “Black ops” at Cambridge Analytica: witness; 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 22/03/2018 – Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users–Update; 28/03/2018 – Acxiom Announces Change to Facebook Relationship; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Facebook’s Not Going to Regulate Itself (Video); 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream European hearing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 7,911 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Capital reported 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baillie Gifford owns 15.80 million shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Co holds 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 200,921 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 1,819 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 61,665 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.06M shares. State Street holds 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 92.61M shares. Putnam Fl holds 6,305 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 2,555 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs has invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comml Bank Of Stockton accumulated 5,311 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Com has 1,207 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.44% or 22,597 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alphabet Stock Has Recession-Resistant Trump Cards – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,588 shares to 5,390 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 12,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,870 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.50 million were reported by Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc. Capwealth Advisors Limited Com reported 4,308 shares. The California-based Ar Asset has invested 4.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 1.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 30,722 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 593,391 shares or 4.03% of all its holdings. Provise Gp Limited Liability Company reported 38,015 shares. 53,247 were reported by Sequoia Finance Advsrs Lc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Apriem Advisors accumulated 190,802 shares. Fiera invested in 0.02% or 61,973 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,049 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.