Fort Point Capital Partners Lifted By $948,393 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Rogers (ROG) Has 1.74 Sentiment

Rogers Corp (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 115 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 66 decreased and sold equity positions in Rogers Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 16.05 million shares, down from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rogers Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 54 Increased: 68 New Position: 47.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc acquired 501 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Fort Point Capital Partners Llc holds 1,567 shares with $2.97M value, up from 1,066 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $914.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1846.81. About 1.87 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 29.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.48% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 564,966 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.41% invested in the company for 169,363 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 102,080 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $26.09M for 27.85 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

