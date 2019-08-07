Fort Point Capital Partners Increased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $13.56 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Boosted Its Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 142,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 629,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.77 million, up from 486,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.1. About 811,919 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3432.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 85,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 88,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.39. About 1.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. $857,751 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Harris Parker sold $1.03M worth of stock or 6,331 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 26,101 shares to 110,180 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 61,338 shares to 201,366 shares, valued at $50.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 83,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,399 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A.

