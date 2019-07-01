Fort Point Capital Partners Increased Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Has Cut Position

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30962% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $192.29. About 8.95M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY ASKS FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY, CONTROL FOR USERS, AND STRICT “PRIVACY BY DEFAULT” ON ENTIRE FACEBOOK SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: This is pretty extraordinary. Parliament issues ultimatum to Facebook. Either Mark Zuckerberg; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by privacy scandal; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 29/03/2018 – UK’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS WELCOME FACEBOOK’S MOVE TO SHUT DOWN ITS PARTNER CATEGORY SERVICE, USING THIRD PARTY DATA; 24/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Europe’s New Privacy Rule, in Unexpected Twist, Helps Facebook, Google; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s dating service could be great; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a brilliant, defiant defense of Facebook’s business

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,737 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 300,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 559,457 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It’s Increasingly Likely – Benzinga” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Apergy Corporation (APY) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 11,266 shares. 282 were accumulated by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Vulcan Value Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 920 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 17,962 shares. Dupont Corporation holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 4,805 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 59,748 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated reported 4.24M shares stake. Raymond James Services Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 15,757 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 2,523 shares stake. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Us Savings Bank De holds 262 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,596 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 189,495 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 28.21 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 7,586 shares to 24,403 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,154 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Stock Is Cheaper and Safer Than It Was in 2017 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazonâ€™s Advertising Business Is in a Transition – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook +2% ahead of crypto launch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 2,458 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 420,247 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 456,109 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,640 shares. Moreover, Lakewood Mngmt LP has 2.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 532,000 shares. The Illinois-based Savant Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 76,135 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Allen Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 739,942 shares. 14,233 are owned by Snow Cap Management Lp. South Dakota Investment Council owns 509,382 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Stillwater Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 88,398 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il holds 0.21% or 2,031 shares. Guinness Asset Limited holds 1% or 35,340 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru stated it has 2,585 shares.