Fort Point Capital Partners Holds Position in Chevron New (CVX); Bahl & Gaynor Has Increased Its Position in Hackett Group (HCKT) by $823,980 as Share Price Rose

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 3,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 13,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $121.23. About 635,709 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 54,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% . The institutional investor held 290,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 236,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Hackett Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 966 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has declined 3.41% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 23/03/2018 – Hackett Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – A year in, Hackett given rough ride by investors; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 02/04/2018 – It’s clear Hackett sees a company that is too slow in too many areas; 02/04/2018 – Hackett Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,268 shares to 10,213 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,277 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.23% or 9,029 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Rech Limited Company has 0.94% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bb&T Corp reported 0.48% stake. Oppenheimer And Co invested 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 2.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kames Public Limited Liability Corp holds 1.54% or 440,994 shares in its portfolio. Brookmont holds 41,558 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Co owns 15,861 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has 1.83M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc invested in 0.12% or 69,174 shares. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 66,941 shares. Essex Services accumulated 26,720 shares. Hills Commercial Bank & Company reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Van Strum And Towne invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Country Club Trust Co Na has 1.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,709 shares to 96,173 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 198,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,845 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).