Fort Point Capital Partners Holds Holding in Tesla (TSLA); Three Peaks Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Cott Que (COT) as Stock Value Declined

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $225.86. About 4.17 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/04/2018 – Pentagon to Beat Uber, Tesla in Race Over Self-Driving Vehicles; 03/04/2018 – Musk Needs to Recharge Tesla’s Finances to Make the Model 3 Go; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-George Soros’ bet on Tesla could see other investors follow suit; 03/04/2018 – $TSLA flying +7.5%; 11/04/2018 – Electrek: Tesla is reportedly targeting Model Y production in November 2019, supply chain; 25/05/2018 – TESLA SAYS KEVIN MUKAI HAS STARTED AS DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION ENGINEERING AT GIGAFACTORY; 29/05/2018 – OC Register: These new Tesla service grads already have jobs lined up; 14/05/2018 – Tesla establishes electric vehicle outpost in China; 03/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Musk Drives Tesla Off The Road; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 36,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 170,080 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 133,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 799,971 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the insider Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Manufacturers Life The owns 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 105,542 shares. Kennedy has 0.19% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Capital Fund Sa has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 63,700 shares. P2 Cap Prtnrs Limited Company holds 5.82% or 4.79 million shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Citadel Advsrs Limited Com owns 441,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 505,938 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Sei Communications holds 0% or 49,753 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Ajo Lp has 0.02% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 210,514 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 5,657 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,317 shares to 33,943 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,773 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 7,118 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Com accumulated 1,113 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 6.42M shares. Daiwa Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Albion Fincl Grp Ut holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,001 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 57 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H & holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fort Point Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 3,510 are owned by Bb&T Llc. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 78,106 shares. Bamco invested in 1.95% or 1.65M shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc has 8,490 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,415 shares to 1,585 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 11,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,367 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.