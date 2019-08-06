Fort Point Capital Partners Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Cut by $346,092 as Stock Rose; Cme Group (Put) (CME) Holder Jefferies Group Has Boosted Stake

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 36.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 4,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $206.1. About 990,516 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (Put) (CME) by 315% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $204.69. About 335,777 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn) by 1.80M shares to 123,000 shares, valued at $166,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group’s (CME) Q1 ADV Down Y/Y, March Volumes Disappoint, – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is CME (CME) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 71,562 shares. Moreover, Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 205 shares. 61,020 are owned by Sg Americas Secs. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 406,814 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. First Washington invested in 34,055 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Capstone Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cap Interest Ca holds 88,060 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cleararc Cap holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,693 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Mercantile Trust Company has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 84,968 shares. Aull Monroe Management Corp reported 12,708 shares. Nelson Roberts Llc reported 209 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 12,155 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas owns 104,555 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 154,234 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Ohio-based Opus Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 42,818 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Signature Estate And Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt has invested 1.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd has 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Matrix Asset Inc holds 18,570 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.05% or 1,845 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 1.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Legacy Private holds 15,816 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.67 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.