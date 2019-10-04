Fort Point Capital Partners Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Trimmed by $2.65 Million; Capital International LTD Has Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.03 Million

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,859 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, up from 9,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $374.86. About 914,266 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 36,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 79,215 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, down from 116,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 2.77M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.41% or 112,947 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cumberland Partners owns 9,582 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 10,722 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.37% or 119,666 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 250 shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak reported 0.46% stake. Beck Capital Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.02% stake. 3,742 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,511 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 52,738 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp has 51,875 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. First Western Mngmt holds 4.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 845 shares. Woodstock invested in 3,274 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 789 shares to 2,086 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,757 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 5,215 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc holds 8,227 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 3.24 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 54,524 are owned by Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cap City Tru Fl holds 30,734 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc reported 33,766 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 52,373 were accumulated by Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Com. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 2.57 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 95,734 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 16,538 shares in its portfolio. 86,132 were accumulated by Cwh Cap Mngmt. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Llc owns 28,502 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 501 shares to 1,567 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc (Put).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

