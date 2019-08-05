Fort Point Capital Partners Has Upped Tesla (TSLA) Position by $436,800; Market Valuation Rose; Skytop Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Equinix (EQIX)

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $7.05 during the last trading session, reaching $517.04. About 26,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $228.36. About 1.22 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending plan include $100 mln for autonomous cars research, testing; 10/05/2018 – Autopilot was not engaged during Florida Model S crash -Tesla; 24/05/2018 – AXON INVESTORS APPROVE TESLA-LIKE MOONSHOT AWARD FOR CEO SMITH; 13/04/2018 – Musk insists Tesla does not need more capital, predicts profit soon; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 25/05/2018 – Tesla seeks to dismiss securities fraud lawsuit -U.S. court document; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 18/04/2018 – Read Elon Musk’s latest email to employees on Tesla’s big picture:; 29/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever over faulty Model S steering; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla execs fear company is producing flawed auto parts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 181,706 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cumberland Partners owns 0.07% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 0.12% or 294,385 shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co holds 311,273 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 8,461 shares. S Muoio & Company Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.15% or 7,583 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.2% or 227,337 shares. Heritage Mngmt reported 23,242 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.71% or 4,248 shares. Hartford Investment has 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,980 shares. Ejf Llc holds 1,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,700 shares. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Valley Advisers holds 190 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 182,261 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 2,550 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. North Star Management holds 0.01% or 272 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 9,110 were reported by Westpac Banking Corporation. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Profund Advsr Limited Company invested in 10,020 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 125 were accumulated by Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc. 107,860 were reported by Tobam. Principal Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 7,724 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 25,182 shares. 876 were accumulated by Noven Finance.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,268 shares to 10,213 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,403 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).