Fort Point Capital Partners Has Upped Position in Tesla (TSLA) by $436,800; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Toth Financial Advisory Increased Its Stake by $447,560 as Stock Price Rose

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company's stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $221.22. About 3.89 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 395.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 2,680 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,357 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $161.44. About 2.69 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,566 shares to 431 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,066 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate owns 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 29,356 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited has 0.31% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,540 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 481,122 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 25,182 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pinnacle Associate Limited, New York-based fund reported 1,251 shares. Wade G W & invested in 0.04% or 1,338 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 471 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 1,067 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 29,209 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership owns 381 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.05% or 94,387 shares. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Co has invested 4.12% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 396 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, August 14. $232,720 worth of stock was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "First Solar Is Ready to Lead the Next Round of Solar Mania – The Motley Fool" on August 28, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Corp, Nevada-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Ag reported 5.66% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,342 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Westpac has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Parsec Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pggm reported 0.24% stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 517 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv reported 0.15% stake. Apg Asset Nv has 2.90 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 38,585 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Inc has invested 0.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Clark Capital Management Gru Inc holds 0.93% or 233,790 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Lc reported 615 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Union Pacific Corporation's (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019