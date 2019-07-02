Fort Point Capital Partners Has Upped Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $3.91 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $7.39 Million as Stock Rose

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 85.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 69,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,577 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 81,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 3.39M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1150.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 20,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.68M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Llc has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,372 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Company owns 206,554 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 54,842 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 8.26M shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 2.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northrock Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.57% or 11,419 shares. 195,958 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability. Armstrong Henry H Associates invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wilsey Asset Mngmt reported 3.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Ptnrs Lc holds 6.6% or 21,000 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation stated it has 615,589 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff Assocs holds 2,925 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital has 0.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 833,142 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,921 shares to 2,368 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,904 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.15 million shares. Indiana-based Old National National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.21% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 101 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Ameritas Incorporated owns 34,122 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 34,056 shares. 87,081 are held by Guardian. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fdx Advsr has 32,059 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sta Wealth Management Lc reported 2,050 shares. Fulton State Bank Na reported 10,302 shares stake. Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.81% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hartford Inc invested in 0.67% or 18,524 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 118,910 shares to 156,936 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 31,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).