Fort Point Capital Partners Has Upped Chevron New (CVX) Position by $401,964; Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Value Declined While Argent Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.43 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 17,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 66,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, down from 84,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 1.01M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 3,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 13,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 3.15 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,697 shares to 8,388 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 12,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,870 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk holds 1.67 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Grimes & Inc has invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Crossvault Management Limited Company holds 20,976 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 9.61 million shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 0.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,127 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Corp, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,540 shares. Rodgers Brothers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,790 shares. Tradewinds Capital Llc invested in 0.25% or 5,487 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 3.92M shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 30,611 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Milestone Grp Inc reported 1,643 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 980,753 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,528 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

