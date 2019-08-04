Fort Point Capital Partners Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Had 0 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 19. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. See Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) latest ratings:

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Redwood Limited Co has 0.9% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 121,448 shares. 13,480 were accumulated by Rosenbaum Jay D. Beach Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.06% stake. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,191 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 3.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). One Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37,199 shares. Moreover, Golub Gp has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,185 shares. Pacific Glob Mgmt owns 76,653 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 104,506 shares or 1.39% of the stock. 412,614 were accumulated by Cumberland Prtn Limited. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Company holds 6,703 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects reported 7,536 shares. Castleark Ltd holds 11,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,036 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 20,598 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 920,281 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 33,398 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 621,250 shares. 25,461 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 229,652 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Inc invested in 0.05% or 13,297 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri owns 4,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 32,753 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 18,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Summit Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 292,945 shares.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company has market cap of $12.59 billion. The firm offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It has a 20.78 P/E ratio. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment.

