Fort Point Capital Partners Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $362,388; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 3,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,268 shares to 17,221 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 12,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares to 50,969 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

